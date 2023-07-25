The Authorities at the Kintampo Seventh Day Adventist Basic School in the Kintampo Municipality of the Bono East Region are appealing to stakeholders and the public to come to the aid of the school to prevent frequent flooding.

Recent flooding in the area wreaked havoc at the school hampering teaching and learning.

A viral video of flooding in the school raised concerns about how efficient teaching and learning could progress as students were left stranded because they were surrounded by flood waters which passed through their classrooms.

Speaking on behalf of the school’s headmaster, Mr. Frank Abuduka, a teacher at the school disclosed that the video was taken last Wednesday during a downpour.

“We realized today that there was a viral video of our school being flooded, and the incident happened last Wednesday. We always suffer anytime it rains, the whole block is always flooded, and we always have to wait for the water to drain before we can get back into the classroom.”

“Our learning materials are sometimes flooded, and we often miss some properties of the students, and so we are appealing to the general public to help us get a new block and our roofing also leaks anytime it rains.”