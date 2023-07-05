A former Attorney General (AG), Marrietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, has criticized the handling of Gyakye Quayson’s trial, describing it as unfair.

“Pursuing the case with alacrity and vigour with which he [Godfred Dame] seems to be proceeding now, I don’t think it is fair, and I don’t think that it is in the interest of Assin North and I don’t think it is in the interest of the nation for us to continue on that trajectory,” she stated.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Tuesday, the former AG said the re-election of Mr. Quayson as MP for Assin North was enough basis for the AG to enter a nolle prosequi to end the trial as the people had proved that Gyakye Quayson was the one they wanted to represent them in Parliament.

“Despite the Supreme Court annulling his election and being expunged from Parliament, he has been re-elected by the people of Assin North, and they have re-emphasised that this is the person we want to represent us in Parliament.”

“Regarding all these circumstances and the fact that the people have chosen to re-elect him in the spirit of unity and fairness and justice I think that the AG ought to enter a nolle prosequi,” she stated.

She therefore said she agreed with the former AG, Ayikoi Otoo, and the Dormaahene on their calls for the AG to enter a nolle prosequi to end the prosecution of the MP.

“I totally agree with my learned senior Ayikoi Otoo and I know that the call was also made earlier by the Dormaahene. I agree with them that this is the time that regarding the circumstances, the AG ought to enter a nolle prosequi,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the AG, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed concern regarding comments made by individuals in high positions that could potentially impact the ongoing criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson.

Dame is particularly worried about calls to reverse the decision of the high court judge to hear the perjury case against the MP-elect on a daily basis.

He underscored that such remarks have the potential to affect the fair adjudication of the case.

He further indicated that any comments that undermine the administration of justice were detrimental and should not be tolerated.