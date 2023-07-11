America-based Ghanaian gospel artiste MIQ B has released his debut single for 2023, titled “He Will Make a Way.”

The song, which was produced by DatBeatGod and directed by Narrowgate, is a hopeful and uplifting anthem about God’s faithfulness in the midst of trials and tribulations.

“He Will Make a Way’ is a song that I wrote based on my own personal experiences…I’ve been through a lot in my life, but I’ve always found that God has a way of making things work out in the end,” MIQ B said in an interview with Ghanaweekend

He added, “This song is a reminder to myself and to others that no matter what we’re going through, God is always with us and He will always make a way.”

The song’s message of hope is perfectly complemented by the video, which features MIQ B singing and dancing in a variety of settings. The video is a visual feast that will leave viewers feeling inspired and uplifted.

Known in real life as Michael Boateng, MIQ B is known for his emotionally charged and “nail-biting” songs, such as “Abam Awie'”, “All The Glory”, “Ebenezer” and Testimony.

“He Will Make a Way”, actually depicts his versatility as a songwriter and singer and gives hints as to the diversity of sound and musical styles fans should expect from his upcoming songs.

It is available on online music platforms; Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, among others for fans to download.

Watch the video below