Ghanaian gospel singer MIQ B, based in America, has finally dropped his much-anticipated new single dubbed “Number One.”

In an interview with GhanaWeekend, MIQ B shared the inspiration behind the high-energy track expertly engineered by award-winning sound engineer Kin Dee:

“Sometimes, life’s challenges make us forget the many blessings God has bestowed upon us.’Number One is a call to thankfulness, reminding us to appreciate what God has already done before focusing on what He may do in the future.”

This marks MIQ B’s eighth single since 2020, building anticipation for his upcoming album, “MY SOUL”

‘Number One’, is accompanied by a well-directed music video, filmed in both Ghana and America by Seng-Beantown Productions Studios (USA) and Savior Agama (Ghana).

With his amazing voice and great writing skills, MIQ B, known in real life as Michael Boateng has been recognized by a large number of gospel music lovers as outstanding Ghanaian gospel artiste.

As a gospel artiste who took inspiration from legendary highlife musician and “Onyame ahunu wo” hitmaker K.K Kabobo, MIQ B grew to become fascinated with tunes at a youthful age.

In April 2019, he began recording commercial songs to pursue his passion for Gospel music. He is known for hit songs including ‘All The Glory’, ‘Abamu Awie’, ‘Ebenezer’, ‘Testimony’ and now ‘Number One’.

