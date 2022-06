For the first time in a very long time, I was high. I was so high anytime I closed my eyes, I couldn’t feel my feet. The deeper I closed my eyes, the higher the heights of my ascension into the holy of hollies. I don’t even smoke. Never have. I have become a proud victim of attendance and affiliation. That’s not all.

I woke up this morning having recovered from a hangover for the first time in a very long time. I don’t know what happened; I can’t remember the tiniest of details. I was drunk. I don’t know how I got home. I bet I rode on the wings of an eagle. Unlike smoking, I do drink. I actually often drink from this cup. But rarely do I get drunk. So what happened?