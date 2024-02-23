The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei-Owusu, otherwise known as ‘Joewise,’ has underscored the need for the Majority caucus to address potential implications in the aftermath of the resignation of the outgoing Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

In an interview with journalists in Parliament on Thursday, February 22, the MP for Bekwai stated, “The caucus is going to refocus and decide where to go. I am sure moving forward the caucus will discuss all these ramifications, the effect of our leader resigning.

“The process of selecting or electing a new leader, we will discuss all that. And if there are any implications or negative impacts on our caucus, we may decide and plan a route that will keep us together.”

He expressed his wish that the outgoing Majority Leader would have stayed on until the end, describing him as extremely hardworking.

“He can sit from morning till morning if there’s work to be done. I am personally disappointed that Kyei decided to stand down; he has been a fantastic leader, and he is an extremely hardworking person. And I would have wished that he stayed on to the end.”

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu voluntarily resigned from his role with immediate effect, a decision revealed at a crucial meeting of the majority group on Wednesday, February 21.

The meeting, held at the Jubilee House’s banquet hall in Accra, was heavily guarded and convened by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The gathering, attended by the majority of the group’s members, was called amidst escalating tensions within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary group.

These tensions arose following reports of plans to replace Kyei Mensah-Bonsu with Alexander Afenyo-Markin, fueling internal discord.

———–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital