The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed its intention to hold an emergency National Council meeting today, Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel.

The party announced this in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.

“I extend to you warm greetings from the National Secretariat of the Party. By the order of the National Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, you are hereby notified that there will be an emergency National Council meeting on Friday, February 23, 2024.”

“Kindly find below the following information for your consideration: The National Council (NC) meeting is scheduled as follows: Date: Friday, February 23, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the meeting, as expected, will focus on the recent reshuffle in the party’s leadership in Parliament and the recent unveiling of the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team.

It is also expected to centre around the emergency meeting between majority caucus members and President Nana Akufo-Addo, where the Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stepped down on Wednesday, February 21. His Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is set to succeed him.

However, many key players have described the decision as unprecedented, while rumours suggest he was forced to step down.

Read the full statement below

