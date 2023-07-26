The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the special delegates conference on August 26.
At the end of the balloting held in Accra today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot followed by Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen with the second slot.
Agents of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia picked the 10th position for their boss.
Check the full list below:
- Ken Ohene Agyapong
- Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen
- Joe Ghartey
- Kwadwo Poku
- Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto
- Kwabena Agyei Agyepong
- Francis Addai Nimoh
- Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku
- Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko
- Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
The NPP will on August 26th cut down the list of its presidential aspirants from 10 to five as stipulated in its constitution.
Prior to the balloting, nine of the aspirants excluding Dr. Bawumia petitioned the leadership of the party to hold the special delegates conference at one centre instead of the regional level.
They said plans to allow only 900 delegates to vote at the regional level did not sit well with them.
But the National Council of the NPP after a crunch meeting on July 20 dismissed the petition.
The party subsequently issued the following directives to guide the polls:
- The Special Electoral College scheduled for August 26, 2023, shall be held at each of the 16 Regional Capitals.
- Each delegate shall be entitled to one vote, and shall cast his/her vote by secret ballot for only one Candidate.
- All Aspiring Presidential Candidates shall be given the validated Album for the Special Electoral College at least one month to the date of the Congress (i.e. not later than July 26, 2023).
- The Electoral Commission of Ghana shall conduct the Special Electoral College elections.
- An Elections Committee has been constituted to supervise the conduct of the Special Electoral College and the National Congress respectively.
- The National Council took a serious view of some unhealthy comments and utterances from some aspiring Presidential Candidates and their supporters, which do not auger well for the unity and cohesion of the Party.
- Accordingly, the Council, by this statement, reinforces compliance with the Code of Conduct for Presidential and Parliamentary Elections of the Party.
- Any Aspiring Presidential Candidate, or his supporters, and party executives at all levels who act in contravention of the Code of Conduct, moving forward, shall be dealt with in accordance with the guidelines thereof and the Party Constitution.