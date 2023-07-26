The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the special delegates conference on August 26.

At the end of the balloting held in Accra today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot followed by Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen with the second slot.

Agents of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia picked the 10th position for their boss.

Check the full list below:

Ken Ohene Agyapong Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen Joe Ghartey Kwadwo Poku Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Francis Addai Nimoh Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The NPP will on August 26th cut down the list of its presidential aspirants from 10 to five as stipulated in its constitution.

Prior to the balloting, nine of the aspirants excluding Dr. Bawumia petitioned the leadership of the party to hold the special delegates conference at one centre instead of the regional level.

They said plans to allow only 900 delegates to vote at the regional level did not sit well with them.

But the National Council of the NPP after a crunch meeting on July 20 dismissed the petition.

The party subsequently issued the following directives to guide the polls: