The Minister for Sports, Mustapha Ussif has confirmed the receipt of the prize money from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars accrued a total of $10.5 million from their participation in the global competition.

Out of this amount, $1.5 million was disbursed by FIFA for the preparation of the senior national team, while the remaining $9 million was awarded for their participation in the group stages.

During a Press Briefing at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, 26th July, 2023, Mustapha Ussif said:

“We have received [the World Cup prize money]. The FA has written to the Ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money to the FA. They’ve written to us and I’ve also written to my bosses. My bosses are yet to respond. Once the response comes…

Furthermore, the law maker elaborated on how the money will be utilized.

We have precedent. In the 2006 World Cup, when the prize money came, there was a portion that was given to the FA for sports development and infrastructure development, and a portion was sent to the Consolidated Fund. Then in 2010, the government invested [in the team] so when the prize money came, everything was taken by the government. In 2014, when the prize money came, some was given to the FA for their participation in the AFCON in 2015. This time we are just about to go to the AFCON. We also want to develop some sports infrastructure. The FA have written that they want to improve the infrastructure at Prampram. It’s something that we need to get Executive approval for. We have written we’ve made very various options available to my bosses to give me approval before we can communicate to the public.”

Ghana used up an estimated $5.1 million at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.