The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that the government will convert the Borteyman Sports Complex into a University for Sports after the 13th All-African Games.

Speaking at a Press Briefing on Monday, March 4, Mustapha Ussif said the decision forms part of the government’s plans to properly maintain the facilities after the games.

He told the media that other facilities, such as hostels, football pitches, cafeterias, and medical centres will be added to the facility to drive the needed traffic.

“To ensure that the facilities are well maintained for the continuous benefit of the good people of Ghana, the facilities at Borteyman will be converted to a university for sports and I have mentioned on countless occasions that the vision of the Republic of Ghana is to ensure that once we finish with the games, we convert those facilities to a university for sports to ensure sustainability and legacy of the games.

“Additionally, infrastructure such as hostel facilities, football pitches, cafeterias, and medical centres will be provided at the site to attract local and foreign federations to camp in Ghana and prepare for various competitions.

“The expectation is that once we finish these games, we should use the facilities that we have gotten to drive more traffic for competitions here in Ghana.”

