The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over what it perceives as an error in the electoral commission’s public disclosure of the electoral calendar for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The party asserts that the electoral commission failed to directly communicate the election itinerary to political parties, relying instead on media publications to disseminate the information.

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, expressed his discontent in an interview with Citi News.

Gbande emphasized that the party learned about the electoral calendar through media reports, characterizing this approach as unconventional and detrimental to the commission’s reputation.

“It’s quite unsurprising, very unprecedented for the first time in the history of our country that a commission has failed to provide a calendar of each work, after the 2020 election; three years, two months gone, we are having ten months to elections, stakeholders do not know the line-up of the activities and the budgetary time that is put to it.

“The EC wakes up and now decided to come to the public through the window, instead of its doors, instead of avenues to communicate to the public responsibly and as an institution, do that, which is in the interest of the people.”

Meanwhile, the EC is expected to receive nominations of candidates for this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections from September 9 to 13 in a major countdown to the climax of the political season.

This will be followed by the balloting for positions on the presidential ballot paper on September 23, 2024, and the parliamentary balloting on September 24, 2024.

The EC also anticipates releasing the results of the 2024 presidential election three days after the polls close.

A voter registration drive is scheduled between May 7–27, 2024, as part of its general election activities. Following that, on May 30, 2024, a nationwide voter ID card replacement drive will be held.

The registration exercise will, however, be preceded by 56 days of public education on the exercise from April 1 to May 26, 2024.

————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital