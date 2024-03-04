Four people have been arrested following a clash between some residents of Manso Tontokrom and private security personnel deployed to protect the concession of Asanko Gold Mines in the Ashanti Region.

The arrests follow the altercation, which occurred on Saturday, March 2, 2024, when the security personnel reportedly fired gunshots, resulting in the death of a resident.

In retaliation, enraged locals lynched two members of the private security team and severely injured another, leading to the death of three individuals.

Inhabitants have, for years, complained of alleged brutality by military officers and thugs deployed to stop illegal miners from invading the concession of the mining company in the area.

Meanwhile, members of the Amansie South District Security Council have visited the community and engaged residents, urging them to remain calm.

During the meeting, residents intensified their demands for the establishment of a Community Mining Scheme in the area.

Amansie South Municipal Chief Executive, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, assured interventions to ensure order in the area.

“The new development is that DISEC as a whole have visited the community, and we’ve given them our words, we’ve listened to them, and have assured them of their safety, so there’s no cause for alarm. We’ve made three more arrests as well, so an investigation is underway.”

He added that the management of the Asanko Gold Mines is expected to meet with the Regional Police Commander to settle the issue.