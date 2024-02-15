The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has stated that his outfit will engage stakeholders in a series of dialogues to address issues on improving football in Ghana.

He made this statement during his address to Ghana’s Parliament following Ghana’s participation in the 2023 AFCON held in Cote D’Ivoire.

The Black Stars’ exit from the preliminary stage for the second consecutive AFCON edition triggered the Save Ghana Football demonstration, during which conveners delivered a petition to members of parliament.

The conveners highlighted the need to dissolve the committee responsible for selecting a Black Stars head coach and to dissolve the committees managing the national football teams.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports is aware of the disappointment among the Ghanaian populace and therefore intends to instigate measures that would lead to a national dialogue of all stakeholders, to come up with modern and inclusive ways of managing the National Teams,” Mr. Ussif stated.

Mr. Ussif further added that $3 million of the $5 million budget allocated for the Black Stars’ 2023 AFCON campaign was spent.