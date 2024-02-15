Actress Martha Ankomah has sued popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, a.k.a. Lil Win, for making alleged disparaging comments about her.

Lil Win, in a viral video, is heard insulting the actress for allegedly communicating to one of the Kumawood directors, Frank Fiifi Gharbin, that she will not work with any of the Kumawood stars because they produce nonsensical movies.

An incensed Lil Win in the video was heard chastising and downplaying Martha’s prominence in the film industry.

In a defamatory suit filed at an Accra High Court on February 14, Martha Ankomah is demanding damages among others in the sum of GH¢5 million and an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.

“Damages in the sum of GH¢5 million for the defamatory statements made by Defendant. Compensatory damages for the damage done to the reputation of Plaintiff. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the defamatory words. An order directing the Defendant to publish an apology and a retraction of the said defamatory words with the same prominence.”

Lil Win has been directed to cause an appearance to be entered for him within 8 days. In default, judgment may be given in his absence without further notice to him.

