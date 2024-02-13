Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority, Bawa Abdul Majeed, has revealed that the government’s plan for the recently inaugurated Borteyman Sports Complex involves transforming it into a sports development hub following its role as the venue for the 13th African Games.

This strategic move follows the successful commissioning of the multipurpose complex, marking Ghana’s preparation for hosting its inaugural All Africa Games.

The decision to adopt a hybrid method, incorporating facilities at both the University of Ghana and Borteyman, has been deemed wise by the President, ensuring readiness for the upcoming 13th edition of the Games.

Speaking to Citi Sports in an exclusive interview, Bawa Majeed is confident the multi-purpose facility will serve its intended purpose well for the African Games.

The plan for this facility is that, after the government won the bid for this program, they put up a comprehensive plan to turn this place into a University for Sports Development, and that is the plan moving forward. If you look at the edifice here today in Borteyman, the land is there, and a lot of investment will be added. There are a lot of offices here that they would want to establish at the University immediately; it will make sense for it. The government’s plan is to turn this place into a University for Sports Development, and that is what is on board for the Borteyman Sports Complex.

BRIEF FACTS ABOUT BORTEYMAN SPORTS COMPLEX

It is 100 acres of land acquired from the University of Ghana. It was supposed to be a one-stop sports complex with a 50k seater Stadium.

But COVID-19 delayed the project, so the stadium was shifted to the second phase.

In its place, the University of Ghana stadium has been upgraded to an Olympic Stadium Standard to be used for the 13th African Games.

The facility boasts of a:

1, 000 seater- 10 lane competition and warm-up swimming pool

5 tennis courts including a Centre court, a Multi-purpose Hall for indoor sports, A multipurpose Dome, for indoor games that require bigger space like handball, Athletic Track and field and an Administrative block.

The games will see some five thousand elite athletes, three thousand experienced officials, and thousands of fans in the country, in addition to an estimated global audience of 2.2 billion people watching through traditional and social media.