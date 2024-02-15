The outgoing Greater Accra Regional Minister has expressed his gratitude to the media fraternity for supporting his ‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign.

Mr. Quartey is to be replaced by Daniel Titus Glover, Tema East Member of Parliament.

Mr. Quartey has now been appointed as the Minister for the Interior.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reshuffled his ministers on Wednesday, February 14.

A total of 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, were affected by the reshuffle.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr. Quartey also thanked the presidency for the trust reposed in him.

“I want to express my gratitude to the media fraternity, especially Citi FM/Citi TV, for working hand in hand with me to assist in prosecuting the agenda of making Greater Accra work again.”

“And may I also thank His Excellency the President and the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President, the flagbearer, and hopefully president in waiting, the Chief of Staff, and the entire Jubilee House for the confidence and trust reposed in me for that matter to take up a very herculean task of being the Minister of the Interior,” he stated.

