Banking Consultant, Dr Richmond Atuahene, has emphasised the need for the government to significantly reduce its expenditure on ministers, as well as Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Dr Atuahene criticised the current number of ministers and employees within MDAs across the country, suggesting it was excessive.

These comments were made during an Investment Dialogue on Citi TV, under the theme “Clarity in the Chaos: What Lies Ahead for the Ghanaian Economy.”

Dr Atuahene pointed out that developed nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom operate with fewer than 60 ministers adding that fiscal sustainability requires such expenditure cuts for the economy to experience growth.

“We need to cut the level of expenditure on these [things]. We cannot go with 86 ministers, so many people. Fiscal sustainability isn’t only about the debt management of it. At times you need to make expenditure cuts. We need to cut the level of expenditure on these ministries and MDAs.

“America doesn’t have 60 ministers. England does not have so many ministers. What are all these people doing? I mean some of them don’t even do anything and they have assistants.

“Recently I saw the people working in the Vice President’s office. They are more than the people working in this place. What sort of economy is this?… We must cut expenditure to the barest minimum, ”

