Darkoa Newman, a seasoned project manager with an impressive academic portfolio, is making significant strides in her role as the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South Constituency.

Newman, a University of Ghana Political Science graduate, also holds a master’s degree in Programme and Project Management from the University of Warwick.

She is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Risk Management Professional (RMP) from the Project Management Institute in the USA. Her project management prowess is evident in her successful oversight of projects such as WestHills Mall, Ecobank Head Office Ridge, Achimota Mall, and Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3.

Newman’s political journey began with her election as the first female Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South Constituency in 2020, marking a significant milestone for women in politics.

Newman’s leadership in the Okaikwei South constituency is characterized by her unwavering dedication to public service and her relentless efforts to uplift her constituents. Her commitment to her community is demonstrated through her proactive involvement in community development projects and advocacy for policies that benefit her constituents.

Understanding the challenges faced by her constituents, Newman employs innovative solutions to address them. She is a strong advocate for education and has initiated various projects to enhance educational opportunities in Okaikwei South. These initiatives include the establishment of smart classrooms and libraries and the provision of laptops, iPads, projectors, and other learning resources to schools in the constituency.

Newman’s commitment to healthcare is also noteworthy. She has actively worked to improve healthcare infrastructure and facilities in her constituency and has organized health campaigns and awareness programs to promote preventive healthcare.

In terms of infrastructure, Newman has played a key role in initiating and supporting projects that have positively impacted Okaikwei South.

Her efforts in road construction, renovation projects, and improvement of public utilities have not only enhanced the quality of life but also attracted investment and job opportunities, fostering economic growth and development.

Newman’s leadership is also marked by her dedication to women’s empowerment and gender equality. She has initiated programs that provide training and resources to women entrepreneurs, helping them establish successful businesses and achieve economic independence.

Through mentorship initiatives, she inspires young women to pursue their ambitions. Her leadership serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women in her constituency and beyond.

Another aspect that distinguishes Newman is her accessibility and ability to connect with her constituents. She regularly organizes town hall meetings, community forums, and outreach programs to hear directly from the people and understand their needs. This open line of communication fosters trust and accountability, enabling her to serve as a true representative of the people’s aspirations.

In conclusion, Darkoa Newman’s leadership, dedication, and commitment to the welfare of her constituents make her an exceptional Member of Parliament. Her tireless efforts in education, healthcare, infrastructure development, women’s empowerment, and accessibility demonstrate her unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people in Okaikwei South.

Darkoa Newman is a shining example of a public servant who not only understands the needs of her constituents but also takes concrete steps to drive positive change. Her qualities and achievements are truly worth emulating as they embody the essence of effective and compassionate leadership.

