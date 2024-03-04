Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister, anticipates a substantial global viewership for the upcoming 13th African Games to be hosted in Ghana.

Ussif estimates that an impressive audience of approximately 2 billion people are expected to tune in to the multi-sport event.

Scheduled to officially take place from March 8 to March 23, the 13th African Games will primarily unfold at the Borteyman Sports Complex and University of Ghana Stadium, supported by 15 additional venues.

Mustapha Ussif conveyed this projection during a press conference organized by the Information Ministry.

In December 2023, Minister Ussif had initially stated an even more ambitious projection, suggesting that over five billion people were expected to watch the Games.

The forthcoming event promises not only thrilling athletic competitions but also the potential for extensive global engagement and viewership.