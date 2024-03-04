The University of Cape Coast is set to welcome the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress, Professor Naana Jane-Opoku Agyemang, as guest speaker in an event scheduled to mark International Women’s Day.

Scheduled for March 5, 2024, at the School of Graduate Studies auditorium at 10 am, the event will focus on ‘Inspiring Social and Economic Inclusion: Women Thriving in the 24 Economy’.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the discourse and on women’s empowerment and is poised to offer insights into fostering social and economic inclusion for women in today’s rapidly evolving global economy. “Empowering women and fostering their inclusion in every facet of society has been a lifelong commitment for me.”

In today’s rapidly evolving global economy, we must recognize and harness the potential of women as drivers of social and economic progress.

“This topic resonates deeply with me, as I believe that when women are given equal opportunities to thrive, entire communities prosper. I am eager to share insights and strategies for promoting gender equity and ensuring that women not only participate but excel in the 24-hour Economy,” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang is very confident that the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy policy will tackle the mass exodus of graduates and skilled citizens by generating more employment opportunities and looks forward to shedding light on how women will significantly benefit.

She hopes to inspire and empower participants and highlight innovative strategies and best practices for advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment.

As the former Vice-Chancellor and a former Minister of Education in Ghana, she has been a trailblazer in championing women’s rights and promoting their active participation in all sectors of society.

As the vice-chancellor at the UCC, she was instrumental in helping students to establish their own hostel. She also set up a commercial water project for the institution, as well as the production of cleaning materials and many other initiatives. As such UCC has its own commercial water and cleaning material labels and “company.”

The University of Cape Coast, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and community engagement, eagerly anticipates Professor Naana Jane-Opoku Agyemang.

Her message is expected to resonate with students, faculty, staff, and community members alike, inspiring dialogue and action toward building a more inclusive society where women are empowered to thrive.

In line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5: Gender Equality, this event underscores the university’s ongoing efforts to promote gender equity and women’s empowerment. By providing a platform for thought leaders like Professor Naana Jane-Opoku Agyemang, the university reaffirms its dedication to advancing the rights and opportunities of women.

The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is ‘Inspire Inclusion’. It advocates strongly that “When we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world. And when women are inspired to be included, there’s a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment.”

————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital