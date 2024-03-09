Delta Air Lines, in collaboration with JA Africa, hosted 30 high school-aged students, all girls, from Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa at a highly impactful four-day boot camp aimed at empowering them to become high-achieving women.

The boot camp was part of events to mark International Women’s Day and the girls represent the best-performing students selected from a pool of over 300 girls who have taken part in innovation camps and entrepreneurial skills training in their home countries.

Themed “Inspire Inclusion for African Girls,” the Delta and JA Africa programme will further elevate their knowledge and skills to unlock their boundless potential. It aims to break down societal barriers hindering the potential of African girls, advocating for their active participation in leadership, decision-making, and entrepreneurial endeavours.

The bootcamp sessions are designed to provide comprehensive insights and skills essential for personal and professional growth. These include lessons on personal branding, leadership, the power of conviction and self-confidence, emotional intelligence, careers in STEM, and etiquette.

Throughout the camp, the girls had the opportunity to be coached by female Delta volunteers and other accomplished women from various industries who led them through the sessions.

“We are committed to empowering young girls, impacting their lives, and setting their feet on the path to becoming successful women as we believe this is a step in the right direction to having a just and equitable society. We appreciate Delta Air Lines for the continuous partnership with us to empower young Africans, especially our young girls,” said Simi Nwogugu, President and CEO of JA Africa. Eloina Baddoo, Delta’s Country Manager for Ghana said: “Having started my Delta career as an intern, to now overseeing Delta’s sales in the Ghana market, I know first-hand just how committed Delta is as an organization to helping women progress their careers and achieve their potential. I’m delighted to have this opportunity to pay it forward, working with talented young women from across Africa to help them learn the skills they will need on their journey to success.”

Empowering young girls at an early stage through leadership, entrepreneurship, and career development training can help tackle inequality issues in Africa. It is against this background that this collaboration was born. Through this initiative, Delta Air Lines and JA Africa affirm an unwavering commitment to nurturing and empowering young girls, equipping them with the essential skills required to transform into exceptional female leaders of tomorrow.

About JA Africa

As one of the Africa’s largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs, JA Africa delivers hands on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics, and more.

JA Africa has a presence in 16 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively we reach more than 900,000 youth in more than 3,000 schools each year.

JA Africa Works in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, DRC, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Learn more at www.ja-africa.org

About Delta Air Lines

Through the warmth and service of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) people and the power of innovation, Delta never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer. 100,000 Delta people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 280 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and to each other.

Delta expects to serve nearly 200 million customers this year safely, reliably and with industry-leading customer service innovation – recognized as North America’s most on-time airline. We’re dedicated to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people’s genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and respected across every point of their journey with us.

As the leading global airline, Delta’s mission to connect the world creates opportunities, fosters understanding and expands horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and to their own potential. We believe social responsibility lies at the intersection of our values and expertise, guiding our work in sustainability, our communities, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Delta is proud to partner with 34 JA chapters across 5 continents.

More about Delta can be found on Delta News Hub as well as delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.