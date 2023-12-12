For 17 years, Mrs. Sarah Djabaki Annan has been the heartbeat of Delta Air Lines in Ghana.

Her journey began in 2006 has evolved into unwavering dedication that has left an indelible mark on not only her colleague but the company at large.

As Delta Air Lines marks 17 years of operations in Ghana, Mrs. Annan, the Operations Service Manager, is celebrated for her remarkable contributions. In this role, she oversees critical responsibilities, managing day-to-day operations, supervising check-in processes, and leading ramp operations to ensure a seamless customer experience. Her leadership has been instrumental in maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Mrs. Annan serves as the Learning Records Administrator, ensuring staff and partners adhere to necessary training requirements. In her role as the lead Complaint Resolution Official, she handles customer-related issues with exceptional care. Managing the Accra station’s Local Emergency Response Action Plan showcases her multifaceted leadership.

Her commitment to Delta Air Lines is not just professional; it’s integral to the airline’s legacy in Ghana. “I will choose them over and over again,” Mrs. Annan states, reflecting a deep connection beyond the workplace – Delta Air Lines is her second home, where personal and professional growth intertwine.

Through challenges and successes, Mrs. Annan has remained steadfast since joining in 2006, a period that marked the airline’s financial challenges. Her dedication is a daily choice, going beyond job requirements.

Delta Air Lines is more than a workplace for Mrs. Annan; it’s a community where shared goals and camaraderie have made it an integral part of her life. Witnessing the company’s evolution and commitment to excellence resonates with her deeply.

Delta’s celebration of Mrs. Sarah Annan signifies the airline’s commitment to recognizing and honoring dedicated staff. In Delta’s 17 years of service in Ghana, Mrs. Annan symbolizes excellence, talent, and passion that bring the Delta brand to life.