Mustapha Ussif, the Youth and Sports Minister, has confirmed that a total of $195 million has been spent on infrastructure development in preparation for the 2023 African Games.

Scheduled to take place from March 8 to March 23, the Games will primarily unfold at the Borteyman Sports Complex and University of Ghana Stadium, complemented by support from 15 additional venues.

During a press briefing on Monday, March 4, 2024, Minister Ussif disclosed the detailed breakdown of the infrastructure expenditure.

Notably, $145 million was invested in the construction of a state-of-the-art sports centre at Borteyman, $34 million was directed towards renovating the University of Ghana Stadium, and $16 million was earmarked for the refurbishment of the Games Village.

Minister Ussif reiterated the government’s commitment to the development of national athletes by expressing the intention to transform the Borteyman Sports Complex into a sports university.

According to him, this strategic move aligns with the broader goal of fostering the growth and nurturing of the talents of Ghana’s aspiring sports stars.