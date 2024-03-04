Sammy Flex, the manager of dancehall artist Shatta Wale, has disclosed that he hopes to manage the self-acclaimed dancehall king for many years.

Known for frequently changing management, Shatta Wale has left some past partnerships on less than amicable terms.

The ace entertainment journalist sees managing the iconic Dancehall artiste as a valuable learning experience, expanding his professional horizons.

However, Sammy Flex, whose real name is Sammy Baah, believes his approach can benefit the artiste’s career in the long run.

In a post on X, Sammy Flex expressed his gratitude on social media, stating: “Thank you, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Shatta Wale. You gave me the chance to learn and earn with and from you. That’s why I take you and your business seriously.

“I pray for many more successful years together. Keep working hard as always, this week is going to be busy! More strength, power, and glory to you.”

Sammy Flex has managed artistes including Kumi Guitar and Kwame Zaggy

Check the post below