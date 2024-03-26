Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, widely known as Medikal, has officially announced Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale as one of the featured artistes to perform at his upcoming concert at the Indigo O2 arena in London, scheduled for May 3, 2024.

Renowned for their collaborative hits, the addition of Shatta Wale to the lineup only amplifies the excitement surrounding the event. As fans eagerly anticipate further revelations, Medikal has teased that more top-tier artists will be unveiled in the coming days.

With an impressive catalogue of chart-topping tracks and a devoted fanbase, the rapper is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance for attendees.

The ‘Too Risky’ hitmaker is enthusiastic about showcasing his talent to fans in the United Kingdom. In a video shared on Medikal’s Instagram, Shatta Wale urged all Ghanaians residing in the UK to show their support by attending the event in full force.

Watch the video below