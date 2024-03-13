Manager of multiple award-winning Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale; Sammy Flex, has defended the artist’s performance at the 13th African Games opening ceremony, despite criticism about miming.

Shatta Wale together with Ghanaian artiste King Promise and South African artiste Kemo Mpela performed at the prestigious African Games opening ceremony on Wednesday, March 8 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The ‘’Dancehall Commando’’ crooner has faced severe criticism for lip-syncing during his live performance. While some fans felt a live band would have been better, Sammy Flex has explained the rationale behind the act.

In a post on X, Sammy Flex affirmed that there were clear discussions with the organisers about the desired performance style beforehand.

Miming was exactly what the organizers envisioned for the impact they wanted. He further clarified that the iconic Dancehall artiste delivered exactly as planned, resulting in a well-received performance.

“The team organizing the start of the All African Games had a clear vision for the performance. After many discussions with Shatta Movement, Shatta Wale and his team were briefed on what was needed for the desired impact. Shatta Wale delivered precisely what was requested”.

Sammy Flex then congratulated ‘The Ayoo’’ hitmaker,” for putting up a spectacular performance:

“Congratulations on this spectacular opening. Africa and all Shatta Movement fans worldwide are proud of your achievements. #konekt”.

Check the post below