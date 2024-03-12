An alumnus of Sogakofe Senior High School (Sogasco) and National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for South Tongu, Maxwell Lukutor, is calling for punitive action against students arrested on charges of vandalizing school properties.

Eight persons, including four students of the Comboni Technical Institute (Combotech) and four former students of the same institute, were arrested on Monday, March 11, by the Sogakofe Divisional Police Command for their alleged involvement in a violent attack on the Sogakofe Senior High School.

Reportedly triggered by instances of student bullying originating from Combotech, the incident escalated into a confrontation between students from both institutions.

Subsequently, significant damage was caused at both campuses, and a Combotech school driver sustained injuries.

Mr. Lukutor, in a Citi News interview, said those found culpable should be punished.

“I will appeal and plead that the security forces go through the right processes of taking them through what the law demands. And the other culprits from the other schools as well, that of Sogasco, should also be apprehended and taken through the same drill. I am sure once this is done and done properly, it will serve as a deterrent to those who might in the future be thinking of coming to do the same. And this thing should not be done only to please the administration or authorities.”

“Once they see that people have been punished for their wrongdoing, I am sure it will serve as a deterrent enough for them not to continually engage in mass violence and vandalism.”

