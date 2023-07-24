Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, July 24, 2023, searched the home of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

Madam Dapaah was earlier on Monday picked for questioning over suspected corruption.

The OSP in a statement disclosed that “At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.”

“Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP.”

The former minister is currently the talk of the town after it turned out that she caused the arrest of her house helps who are alleged to have stolen $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian Cedis from Madam Dapaah’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, during the period between July and October 2022.

The incident sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving citizens astounded by the audacious theft with many questioning the source of the money.

Cecilia Dapaah resigned from the portfolio over the weekend after the news which was first reported by The Chronicle Newspaper went viral.

In accepting her resignation, President Akufo-Addo said the former Minister was loyal and hoped her integrity will be established.

Two house helps of Madam Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, are before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items running into millions of Ghana Cedis.

The said monies were allegedly stolen from the couple’s room in their home.

18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei allegedly stole the monies and personal effects of the couple, between the months of July and October 2022.

The first accused, (A1) Patience, also has her current and former boyfriends, as well as her father, all being dragged before the same court.

Patience and Sarah (A2), are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis.

Within the same period, Patience and Sarah allegedly stole personal effects of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, which included assorted clothes, valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, and perfumes.