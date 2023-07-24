The Office of the Special Prosecutor has confirmed that the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has been arrested over suspected corruption.

In a statement, the Special Prosecutor disclosed that “At 11:55 GMT on 24 July 2023, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who resigned from the position of Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources on 22 July 2023, was placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items reportedly stolen from her residence.

“Ms. Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP.”

Her arrest comes after the office of the Special Prosecutor was inundated with numerous reports, urging the immediate investigation of a significant sum of money stolen from the premises of the former Minister.

Reliable sources revealed to Citi News that prominent individuals have submitted over 200 reports, expressing concerns over the source of the stolen funds, allegedly taken by the two house helps of the former Minister.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah announced her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023. The resignation followed revelations that her house helps had allegedly stolen substantial amounts of both foreign and local currencies from her residence in Accra.

The incident sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving citizens astounded by the audacious theft.

At present, two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, are facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their involvement in the theft.

It is alleged that they stole an astounding sum of $1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis from Madam Dapaah’s residence at Abelenkpe, Accra, during the period between July and October 2022.