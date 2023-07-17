A volunteer group of the New Patriotic Party in the Bole-Bamboi constituency, consisting of the youth, women’s wing, former and current executives, has picked up nomination forms for Mr. Raphael Kumah Abolasom to contest the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries.

They raised 3,000 Ghanaian cedis and paid for the nomination forms for Mr. Abolasom.

Mr. Abolasom contested the last primaries in 2019 but failed to secure the necessary votes to become the party’s parliamentary candidate.

Calling themselves the “Friends of Abolasom,” the group believes that Mr. Abolasom has continuously supported the youth and resourced the party during and after the 2020 elections, even though he lost the previous primaries.

Convener of the group, Fataw Seidu, said they believe Mr. Abolasom is the candidate who can galvanize all blocks within the constituency and lead the NPP to a possible victory in the Bole-Bamboi constituency.

“We know this is a difficult constituency for the NPP, so we need a candidate who can give us the best chance of winning here, and Mr. Raphael Abolasom is the man to do that,” Mr. Seidu said.

“He lost narrowly in 2019, and we all saw how he contributed to the 2020 campaign and how he continued to support the party even after that. So, he is the man we need, and we know he will deliver,” Mr. Seidu asserted.

The ruling New Patriotic Party has opened nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies across the country, and Bole-Bamboi is one of four such constituencies in the Savannah Region.