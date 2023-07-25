Former Ghana international Samuel Inkoom has made a staggering revelation that he was blocked from joining Asante Kotoko by coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.

Samuel Inkoom’s last professional club was Georgian topflight side Torpedo Kutaisi, where he stayed for less than a year.

The dependable right-back, who currently plays for Accra Hearts of Oak, was a target for Asante Kotoko ahead of the 2022 season. The Porcupine Warriors were looking to add experience to their squad, and Inkoom was seen as a perfect fit.

However, the deal ultimately fell through, and the former FC Basel player joined Hearts instead. Speaking in an interview on Citi TV’s ‘Upside Down’ show, co-hosted by Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour, Inkoom divulged that Prosper Nartey Ogum, who was the head coach at the time, was the reason he didn’t join Kotoko:

“I wanted to play for Kotoko. The CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, called me and invited me to the club. I was willing to play for free, but there was a misunderstanding between the coach and the CEO.”

The former Under-20 World Cup winner explained that the coach said he already had four right-backs, so he didn’t want him to come. Inkoom believed that his coming to the team would have been a plus for them because he would have brought advertisement.

He emphasized that the offer they gave him was even higher than what the other players were receiving, but in the end, the coach blocked his move.

Inkoom, in addition to playing for the Under-20 team, played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, appearing in several Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 32-year-old was a member of Ghana’s 2015 Africa Cup of Nations squad, which lost the final to Ivory Coast.

