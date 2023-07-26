Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Committee probing the leaked tape on the plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has asked persons with their voices on the tape to “own up or face some serious perjury consequences.”

Mr Akyea was speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Tuesday.

“It is very easy to ascertain the individuals on the tape. I think it will not be too difficult. They need to own up, or they will face some serious perjury consequences. That is how I see the way to go.”

“If it is your voice, it is your voice. Just give us the context of why you said what you said and the members of the committee will interrogate the matter and see whether what has happened has serious security implications as we approach the election year,” he stated.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin early on constituted a seven-member committee to investigate the leaked tape containing alleged plans by the government to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, from office in an attempt to rig the 2024 elections.

The committee is chaired by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta-Akyea, and includes a technical person, Dr. Isaac Lartey Annan, who is a lawyer and a human rights specialist.

Making this known in Parliament in Accra on Tuesday, Bagbin said “The special committee will be chaired by Hon. Atta Akyea and with him from the majority side are Hon. Yaw Boamah and Hon. Ophelia Mensah. And the minority side, we have the Vice Chair, Honourable James Agalga, and with him are Honourable Eric Opoku and Honourable Peter Toobu.”

“The technical person is a lawyer, a human rights expert in the name of Dr Isaac Lartey Annang. He will be the serving person to anchor the investigations of the committee. The clerk will definitely be there to support the work of the committee.”