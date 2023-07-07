The refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) in Accra, Ghana, is to be temporarily closed from midnight on Friday, July 7, 2023, to Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The closure is to allow for preparations towards the commercial operations of the park.

This development was announced in a statement signed by the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Mr. Edward Quao, today, July 7.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused, and we are committed to delivering a remarkable experience that exceeds the expectation of the community and visitors,” the acting Director added in a statement.

The facility which houses the remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah and located on the former polo grounds in Accra, where Ghana’s independence was declared was refurbished at the cost of $3.5 million.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 4th July 2023, commissioned the redeveloped Park.

According to the President, the redeveloped Park will attract some one million domestic and international tourists annually.

Speaking at the unveiling of the redeveloped memorial park, President Akufo-Addo added that the government will continue to invest in the tourism sector to help revive the economy.