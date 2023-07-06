The Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, has issued a warning to the Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum, over his failure to appear before the committee to review the Ministry’s report from the Auditor General.

Mr Avedzi emphasized that failure to comply with the committee’s request would lead to the committee exercising its powers against the Minister.

The caution was given after Mr Adutwum failed to appear before the committee on Thursday, July 6.

During the hearing, James Klutse Avedzi advised the Minister to demonstrate respect for the committee’s authority and to appear before it.

He called on the Minister to recognize the committee’s importance and cooperate accordingly.

The Chairperson further added that the committee would make efforts to provide an alternative date for the Minister’s appearance.

However, he warned that if the Minister failed to attend on the rescheduled date, the committee would exercise its powers, as outlined in Article 103 of the constitution.

“Mr Minister, if you are listening to us, kindly give some respect to this committee, we will try our best to give you another date but if that day you fail to come, well the powers that we have as a committee under article 103 of the constitution, we will exercise it.”