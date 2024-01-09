Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has praised the Akufo-Addo-led administration for its notable achievements in advancing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education nationwide.

During an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, the minister highlighted significant increases in both the number of STEM schools and the capacities of existing schools under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership.

Dr. Adutwum acknowledged the transformative efforts of previous administrations, noting that President Kufuor’s tenure saw the transformation of existing schools like Kumasi Anglican and Ordorgonno.

The subsequent administrations of Presidents Mills and Mahama focused on building new schools, particularly with the introduction of E-Blocks.

Responding to queries about the current government’s approach, Dr Adutwum clarified, “President Akufo-Addo has decided to do both.”

“So if you look at a school like Kumasi Secondary Technical School, you are going to see that there is a huge infrastructure intervention there. You go to Prempeh College and other schools and then, science labs have been built in some schools across the country.

“Okuapeman Senior High School has a beautiful science lab. Wesley Girls we did six science labs at a go, Kumasi Anglican six science labs at a go, St Loius, six science labs at a go, Ahantaman Girls…So we have science labs that have been built across the country in existing schools.

“So the intervention is not just in the new schools, existing schools are seeing massive intervention in the area of STEM.”