Popular entertainment pundit and former manager of iconic Dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah-Mensah Jnr better known as Shatta Wale, Bulldog recently posted on social media that the artist’s mother does not have a place to sleep.

About two years ago, Shatta Wale’s mother Madam Elsie Avemegah popularly known as Shatta Mama was evicted from her East Legon apartment over unpaid rent.

Shatta Wale has been boasting about being the richest artist in the industry. But Bulldog believes if the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker claims to be the richest musician as he wants everyone in the country to believe then he should get his mother a place to sleep.

According to Bulldog, known in real life as Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, Shatta Mama who is far older than him is now perching with people to be able to get a place to sleep and the last time he checked, she was staying with Medikal’s mother.

“Mr. GbeeNaabu — Your MORDA is older than me — she has no place to sleep.

I hear she takes turns sleeping around. Last I heard she was sleeping in Medikal’s mother’s house. Not your FAMILY HOUSE. Let her join me this week in my FAMILY ROOM.

“MR IGETMONEY” but your MORDA NO GET PLACE TO SLEEP. SHAME ON YOU!” Bulldog said

In response to Bulldog’s claims, Shatta Mama told GhanaWeekend: ” Bulldog is lying… I don’t even know Medikal’s mother’s house… He should stop lying about me… I am living in an apartment which was given to me by the owner of Visa Radio in Dunkwa Dr Rev Victor Gadri”.

The mother of the self-proclaimed richest Ghanaian musician sounded extremely disdainful as she warned Bulldog to stop spreading lies about her.