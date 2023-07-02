Sally M, a Ghanaian musician and songwriter, has agreed to an exclusive release of her upcoming single, “Feeling,” with Boomplay, one of the leading music streaming and downloading platforms in Africa.

The song, which features Ahkan of Ruff and Smooth fame and is produced by Takoradi-based sound engineer Bodybeats, will be available exclusively on Boomplay for two weeks beginning on Friday, July 7, 2023.

The partnership between Sally M and Boomplay is expected to expose the talented singer and songwriter to the millions of users of the platform. The two have also discussed other future engagements that will benefit both brands.

Sally M said she is excited about the partnership and believes that “Feeling” will be a hit with music lovers all over the world.

“We are already witnesses to the great strides being made by Boomplay since their emergence and with the ambition of our young team, we see them to be a key part of the journey and we are excited about this strive,” she said.

“This song is one we anticipate to earn the love of all music lovers all across the world with the recent resurgence of African music across the globe. We always intend to make music for the people and this should be it for them.”

Background

Sally M was born in Sekondi, Ghana, in 2000. She is named after her great-grandmother, Sally Francesca Mugabe Hayfron, wife of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Sally M received her education at Baxford International School, Bompeh Senior High Technical School, and later earned a MIT Diploma in Information Technology.

She won the 2017 Miss Bompeh Pageantry and has performed at the Shama Home Coming and at the EfiaKuma to the World Concert in front of a combined over 20,000 audience.

Sally M has exceptional stage presence, literary prowess, and vocals as her most prized qualities as a musician.