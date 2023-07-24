Tension is currently brewing over the prolonged traditional ownership of Akuapem Larteh in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

A group calling itself concerned citizens of Larteh Kubease are accusing Ahenasehene, Nana Asiedu Okoo Ababio III of malicious intent to subdue the sovereignty of Larteh Kubease and distort the peace and security of the two towns and wants Kubease Hene to desist from parading himself as the Chief of Larteh.

Addressing the media during a press conference at Larteh, the spokesperson for the group cautioned traditional leaders of Ahenase not to go beyond their boundaries during the performance of the Odwira customs and other rites and also revealed plans to demonstrate during the 30th Anniversary launch of Ahenasehene which is expected to come off this week.

“We are issuing this caution in the spirit of our ancestors and the current chief of Larteh Kubease to Nana Asiedu Okoo III and his subject to desist from claiming ownership of Larteh. We have a history and the history is our roots, and it must be respected by all and sundry.”

“We are here to tell Nana Asiedu Okoo III to respect all traditional proceedings when dealing with any of our towns in Akwapem, and he must immediately withdraw invitation cards bearing the name Larteh Hene sent out to people to his 30th-anniversary launch else we demonstrate.”