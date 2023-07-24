The National Democratic Congress on Monday, July 24, held a memorial service for the late leader and former President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

The memorial service, held at Asomdwee Park in Accra, was attended by party members, political dignitaries, and citizens alike, as they came together to honor the memory of the former President.

The late President Mills, fondly known as “Asomdweehene” (King of Peace), was an esteemed figure in Ghanaian politics and held the highest office in the country from 2009 to 2012. He was known for his dedication to democratic principles, social justice, and inclusive governance.

The memorial service began with speeches from prominent NDC leaders who shared heartwarming anecdotes and memories of their time working alongside President Mills. They praised his humility, unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress, and his passion for uplifting the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

The current NDC leadership emphasized the importance of carrying forward President Mills’ legacy and principles, pledging to continue the fight for social justice, economic development, and good governance.

Delivering a speech at the memorial service, General Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwetey called on party members to emulate the lifestyle of the late President who died in office on 24, July 2012.

Former President John Dramani Mahama in a speech eulogized the late President Mills, describing him as a dignified leader whose absence can never be replaced.