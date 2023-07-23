The Upper East Regional Manager of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Bashiru Natogma, has said that the authority will continue to collaborate with security agencies in the region to clamp down on illegal fuel resellers and fuel smuggling.

Speaking to Citinews in Bolgatanga, Mr. Natogma said that the activities of unauthorized fuel retailers and smuggling have the potential to supply consumers with unwholesome petroleum products.

“Because of our collaboration with the security agencies and the way they are policing the borders and the way they are on high alert, it’s not easy on these smugglers. I’m telling you, smuggling of fuel is not going to happen anymore because their activities of smuggling products from the neighboring countries are affecting the country because government revenues will be curtailed. So because of that, we (NPA) together with the security agencies, are on the ground monitoring and ensuring that the measures we put in place are not making them attractive.

We will make conscious efforts to ensure that the gains are consolidated; we are not going to allow that to happen. And it is not only the Paga area but all four corners of the region have been fortified, nobody will engage in smuggling anymore because if you are caught, you will be dealt with according to law.”

Mr. Natogma bemoaned the activities of unauthorized fuel resellers in the region, indicating that their activities not only compromise the quality of petroleum products sold to consumers but also violate the NPA Act.

He stated that the NPA has closed down 16 illegal fuel reseller outlets in the region and will sustain the exercise to ensure that all fuel resellers strictly adhere to NPA-prescribed guidelines regulating their operations.

“We identified some 16 reseller outlets operating illegally, and our identification came when we were doing our inspections. We checked, investigated, and interrogated some of them about how come they were operating illegally. Almost all of them were not willing to tell us the source of the fuel they were selling, and at some places, we didn’t see fire extinguishers. So I had to close them down.

Today, some of them have started talking to Oil marketing companies (OMCs) and the NPA about how they can regularize their operations, and some of them have even started acquiring the documents to regularize their operations. But the notorious ones are not willing to do it. I’m picking up intelligence that some notorious ones in some corners have decided to do their own things there, but I can assure you, we will deal with them.”

Mr. Natogma admonished consumers not to fight pump attendants when they suspect being cheated but rather report to the NPA consumer service department for redress.

He called on the public to support the NPA by timely reporting issues of cheating at the pumps to ensure value for money for consumers.

“If you go to a fuel station to purchase petroleum products and you suspect you have been cheated, then all of a sudden you start fighting. The moment you suspect cheating, try and obtain a receipt from the pump attendant you purchased the fuel from and then report the issue to our consumer service department for redress.

But the moment you fight them and leave the station, they will suspect you are a litigant, and they will start to adjust their machines before NPA team even get to the fuel station. So, make sure you report to NPA so we can investigate your complaints as soon as possible.”