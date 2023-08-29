The elections committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently in a meeting with some of the aspirants who participated in the special delegates conference held on August 26.

The party is yet to give official information on the focus of the meeting.

But Citi News sources say the meeting is to among other things take feedback from the aspirants or their representatives on Saturday’s polls.

The persons present at the meeting include Kennedy Agyapong, Kwadwo Poku, Frederick Oware representing Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Nana Ohene Ntow for Alan Kyerematen and Kenwood Nuworsu for Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The meeting according to sources is to offer them the opportunity to address concerns about the conduct of the special delegates conference.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Special Delegates’ Conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes (14.30%) while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes (10.29%).