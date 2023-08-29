The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has accused former President John Mahama of hypocrisy for accusing the NPP of being a violent party.

The NDC flagbearer in a Facebook post said violent attacks recorded at some centres are a testament to the violent nature of the ruling party.

He cited further, the Ayawaso West Wagon by-election violence and the killing of some eight persons during the 2020 polls to buttress his point.

But the National Youth Organiser in an interview with Citi News described the comments by the former president as hypocritical.

“He is the leader of such a violent party. When they went to Cape Coast to elect their youth and women organisers, they chased each other with machetes and guns. Ayawaso West Wuogon was an electoral violence that involved two parties, NDC and NPP.

“There is no orchestration anywhere, you see hypocrisy is engrained in the DNA of the NDC and former president John Dramani Mahama. He was president when we went to Talensi, Talensi was a blood bath, and he was the beneficiary of it. Maybe he has forgotten but I am clearing his eyes that he should remove those pegs of hypocrisy and he will begin to see very well.

“I keep telling the NDC that the war drums they keep singing, the war drums they keep beating, you don’t know how people will prepare for it, I am the National Youth Organiser of this party if you keep telling me this 2024 election you see it as war, I will also prepare and come for you. I will never sit down for any man to lord over me, It will never happen,” he stated.