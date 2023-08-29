Suspected police officers cited in the leaked tape recorded by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, will appear before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee investigating the issue on Thursday.

This was disclosed on Eyewitness News by Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Committee.

The leaked audio captured an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo-Dampare ahead of the 2024 polls.

“Our next sitting is on Thursday. COP George Alex Mensah will appear, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi will also appear. These are the three individuals who will appear on Thursday,” Samuel Atta Akyea indicated.

Mr Naabu confirmed the veracity of the contentious audio when he appeared before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee on Monday, August 28, 2023.

In a candid admission, Bugri Naabu confirmed that the crucial conversation, which sparked controversy, indeed transpired between himself and three other high-ranking police officers.

Bugri Naabu said he hired someone to record the controversial leaked tape on his behalf to present to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He further identified the three police officers as Commander Asare, COP Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi.