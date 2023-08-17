The aggrieved family of late investigative journalist Ahmed Suale say they have stopped visiting the police station to inquire about the state of the investigations into the death of their relative.

According to the family, four years after the gruesome murder of Ahmed Suale, they have not achieved any closure.

Ahmed Suale, 31, was an investigative journalist who worked with Tiger Eye PI, the investigative firm established by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, known for its use of undercover journalistic methods to expose corruption and other ills in society.

His murder in Accra in January 2019 sent shock waves across the media landscape.

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, named Suale as one of Anas’ men who put together the damning documentary on corruption in Ghana football.

The lawmaker made certain pronouncements which Suale’s family believes led to the death of the journalist.

Agyapong, in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, denied any involvement in Suale’s death.

He also refused to apologize for his comments prior to the death of Suale.

Responding to this on behalf of the family during an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Ibrahim Kamiltu Tahidu said, “With such a character [Agyapong] being the chairman of the defence and interior committee of Parliament, what are you expecting? No results and that is what he has been boasting of, absolutely nothing has come up. They arrested some people, and it turned out they were not the culprits, and they were released. Since then nothing has happened up to date. In fact, I stopped going to the police headquarters just about four months now. I decided not to bother myself again. They keep changing the CID officers and all that… We are still watching”.

He insisted that the pronouncements by the MP led to the death of Ahmed Suale.

“I want to say clearly that there was nowhere in the video showing pictures of Ahmed. He clearly mentioned that whenever they see him they should kill him, he also directed his assassins to where Ahmed lives in Madina. He beat his chest that he was ready to pay the cost, because he’s the richest man on earth. Now you come and say what? That you are innocent of what happened? The family has left everything to God and is asking Kennedy Agyapong to let sleeping dogs lie, he should stop destroying his name”.