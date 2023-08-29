President Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed the government’s dedication to bolstering Ghana’s security apparatus in order to safeguard the nation against potential terrorist threats.

In light of recent attacks in neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the imperative of enhancing Ghana’s security measures.

His remarks were delivered during the inauguration of the International Maritime and Exhibition Conference held at Burma Camp.

Highlighting the concern sparked by the proximity of terrorist activities in neighbouring nations, President Akufo-Addo underscored Ghana’s vulnerability and stressed the need for preemptive actions.

He articulated the government’s commitment to fortify the country’s security infrastructure to effectively counter any potential security breaches.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo asserted that the government’s commitment extends to ensuring the safety of Ghana’s territorial waters.

“The government recognises the need for a well-resourced and technologically advanced Navy. We have commenced equipping the NAVY with Drones, coastal radars, real-time surveillance and tracking protocols in other to improve maritime domain awareness,” Akufo-Addo said.