The Ministry of Interior has declared Friday, August 4, which marks Founders’ Day, as a public holiday to be observed across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, dated July 26.

Read below a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior

The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th August 2023 which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

SIGNED

AMBROSE DERY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR

Issued in Accra this Wednesday, 26th July 2023