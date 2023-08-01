The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education (CTVET) has commenced regional roadshows to create awareness about the second call for applications for the Ghana skills development fund.

GSDF is a challenge fund which addresses the skills and Technological needs of enterprises operating in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy of Ghana.

The Fund is a demand-driven response to two of the most critical challenges encountered by the productive sectors in Ghana; namely a qualified and skilled labour force and the acquisition and development of technology towards increased productivity and practical innovations.

The Fund supports initiatives that address the need for continuous skill upgrading of enterprises especially the enterprises with high growth potential, as well as women-led and enterprises with women-dominated workforce and persons living with disabilities (PWD).

It also offers support to enterprises in other sectors with exceptionally strong potential for productivity improvement and job creation.

Participants at these outreach events will be taken through the various funding windows available under the GSDF as well as the grant cycle and what they should expect when applying for the grant.

The CTVET team will be visiting all the sixteen regions of Ghana starting from 31st July 2023 to 3rd August, 2023.

The schedule for the outreach is as follows;