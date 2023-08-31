First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu has tipped Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the November 4 presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party with over 68% in the Super Delegates’ Conference.

The Vice President, who is eyeing to lead the NPP into the 2024 general elections, garnered an overwhelming 68.15% of the vote in a Special Delegates’ Conference held on August 26.

Close contenders such as Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen obtained 14.30% and 10.29% of the vote, respectively, to place second and third.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the launch of Professor Kwesi Yankah’s book titled, “The Pen At Risk, Spilling My Little Beans”, the Bekwai MP stressed the Vice President’s imminent victory.

He added that Dr. Bawumia is the most popular candidate that Ghanaians yearn for to lead the country.

“Five people were elected, which was the expected result, right? I’m surprised that the Vice President got a lower vote than we had expected. But there’s no doubt he will win. People are talking about a small number, but on the ground, he’s even more popular than the party’s people. Among them, Dr. Bawumia is more popular than anyone else. They love him. I come to my constituency, and every day people love him.”

“For me, representing them, I have no choice but to vote for him. It’s not just about us, but the people on the ground, in the communities, and in constituencies, they love him. At the very least, he will come with the same margin he won, but we expect it to be more.”

Joseph Osei Owusu also dismissed vote-buying allegations made by some camps of other aspirants.

“In the days when I was growing up, if you made an allegation, you went out to look for evidence to support it. So it’s all about people saying, ‘Oh, these people gave out money.’ But nobody has provided any evidence, no substance. And it’s a real pity. It’s most unbecoming of the contestants and their supporters to be throwing out allegations which are not substantiated.”