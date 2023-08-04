The daughter of the Municipal Chief Executive of Bekwai in the Ashanti region, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, has allegedly been killed in her home at Bebu in the Atwima Kwanwoma district of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred on the evening of Thursday, 3rd August 2023.

According to the assembly member for the Bebu electoral area, Boakye Ansah, the husband of the deceased discovered her lifeless body upon returning from work, with her neck turned unnaturally.

The police were immediately notified and have begun their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death.

The assembly member for the area, Boakye Ansah said the shocking incident has left the Bebu community in disbelief and grief, as they struggle to come to terms with the loss.

“This happened yesterday evening and from my committee members’ account, a lady has been murdered, the husband said he told his wife to come home early and prepare dinner and when he returned around 7 pm, he realised that the handle of the main door to their house has been broken and that was strange because they always lock the door even when they are home.

“The husband began calling out his wife’s name but there wasn’t any response he searched for the wife and saw that she had been murdered at one of the exits of the house but per the account of eyewitnesses, there was no weapon wound or sharp cut but this is a layman’s view but an autopsy report should be able to determine what killed her.”

Citi News‘ sources within the deceased’s family indicate that the inspector General of Police has reached out to them, assuring them of thorough investigations into the incident.