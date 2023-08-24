The Minority in Parliament is demanding the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison to be the receiver of its petition during its protest on September 5, 2023.

The Minority had given a 21-day ultimatum for the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies to step down, citing concerns about the central bank’s handling of the 60 billion Ghana Cedis losses reported in its 2022 financial statement and the ongoing $250 million new head office project.

The group has thus decided to protest at the premises of the Bank of Ghana on September 5 over the continuous stay in office of the Governor and his deputies.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with the police on procedures for the demonstration, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga said they are hopeful that the police will communicate their demand to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

“One of the key issues in our demand, when we met with the police, is that we want the governor to be the one to receive our petition and that is why we must march to the Central Bank building itself so that he can come down and receive the petition himself. And we insisted on that position, and so I believe the police will convey our demands to him and I believe that he will make himself available.”

The Minority was invited by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command on Wednesday, August 23 ahead of the September 5 picketing.

The police later expressed discomfort with the routes selected for the protest and asked the Minority to relocate the routes and the destination for the picketing which the service said was in the interest of public order, public safety, and running of essential services.